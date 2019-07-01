Telecom Italia towers unit nears €2.5B loan for Vodafone deal - Reuters

Telecom Italia's (TI -0.6%) Inwit tower unit is nearing closure on a loan of up to €2.5B to help it merge its towers with those at Vodafone Italy (VOD -1.4%), Reuters reports.
That would come via a bridge-to-bond loan from banks including UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca, Goldman Sachs and BofA Merrill Lynch.
The companies had agreed to study the idea of combining 22,000 towers in Italy into a single unit, part of a wave of global tower consolidation to cut redundant costs.
With a loan set to be wrapped by the end of July, the two companies are likely to sign off on merging the tower groups in early August, the report says.
