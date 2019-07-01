Bull market for golf?

Golf participation increased last year for the first time since 2003 to 24.2M people playing at least one round, according to the National Golf Federation.

"Off-course participation, meanwhile, increased by almost 10% in 2018, with an estimated 23 million people hitting golf balls with clubs at golf-entertainment venues like Topgolf and Drive Shack, at stand-alone ranges, and using indoor simulators," notes the organization.

The NGF estimated 2.6M beginners played on a golf course for the first time last year, which is at or near historical highs. There are also 14.7M non-golfers who say they’re "very" interested in playing golf.

Golf-related stocks: Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF), Dick's SPorting Goods (NYSE:DKS), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), Drive Shack (NYSE:DS).