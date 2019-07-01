Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters

Hong Kong police fired tear gas in skirmishes with hundreds of protesters, some of whom stormed the legislature, destroyed pictures, and painted graffiti on walls, on the anniversary of the city's 1997 return to Chinese rule, Reuters reports.

The protests on Monday became more destructive compared with the previous three weeks of relatively peaceful protests triggered by a proposed law that would have allowed lawbreakers to be extradited to mainland China, where the Communist regime runs a much more opaque legal system.

The extradition bill is now suspended, but still isn't eliminated.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH +1% ), which had touched $26.35 earlier today, has receded to $26.14.

ETFs: EWH, FHK, FLHK