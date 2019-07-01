Retail lags as focus turns to economic data

The retail sector is underperforming on the day, with the SPDR S&P 5500 Retail (NYSEARCA:XRT) off 0.34% despite the cooling down of the U.S.-China trade war. Traders saw soft economic data is accounting for the weak reaction to the latest turn on the trade front.

Notable decliners on the day include Revolve Group (RVLV -7.2% ), Michaels Companies (MIK -7.8% ), Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH -6.4% ), Dillard's (DDS -4.5% ), Office Dept (ODP -4.1% ), Vitamin Shoppe (VSI -3.8% ), Big Lots (BIG -2.6% ), Wendy's (WEN -2.7% ), Domino's Pizza (DPZ -2.5% ) and Jack In The Box (JACK -3.4% ).