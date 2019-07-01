Stocks' advance shrinks after early rally

U.S. stocks slip from all-time highs after economic data showing slower growth offset the earlier optimism from a U.S.-China trade truce.
The Nasdaq, up 0.8%, had risen as much as 1.8% early in the session; the S&P 500 rose 1.2% to an intraday record of 2,977.93 before paring its gain to 0.4%.
The Dow, up as much as 1.1%, clings to a 0.1% rise.
Among S&P 500 industry sectors, information technology (+1.2%), financials (+0.8%) and communications services (+0.7%) lead the broader market, while historically defensive sectors of utilities (-0.8%) and real estate (-0.5%) underperform.
10-year Treasury slides, lifting yield 4.5 basis points to 2.045%; gold falls 1.8% to $1,388.80 per ounce.
Crude oil rises 0.4% to $58.71 per barrel.
The Dollar Index advances 0.8% to 96.86.
