Stocks' advance shrinks after early rally

U.S. stocks slip from all-time highs after economic data showing slower growth offset the earlier optimism from a U.S.-China trade truce.

The Nasdaq, up 0.8% , had risen as much as 1.8% early in the session; the S&P 500 rose 1.2% to an intraday record of 2,977.93 before paring its gain to 0.4% .

The Dow, up as much as 1.1%, clings to a 0.1% rise .

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, information technology ( +1.2% ), financials ( +0.8% ) and communications services ( +0.7% ) lead the broader market, while historically defensive sectors of utilities ( -0.8% ) and real estate ( -0.5% ) underperform.

10-year Treasury slides, lifting yield 4.5 basis points to 2.045%; gold falls 1.8% to $1,388.80 per ounce.

Crude oil rises 0.4% to $58.71 per barrel.