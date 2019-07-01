Square faces suit over misdirected medical receipt - WSJ

A California man is suing Square (SQ +0.7% ), alleging that payments company violated privacy laws when it forwarded a digital receipt containing details of his medical history to one of his friends, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The plaintiff, A. Trent Ruark, is seeking class-action status for the lawsuit. Attorneys for Square denied the allegations in a filing last week, according to the WSJ.

Square says it disables the automatic sending of receipts from health-care providers to protect privacy and requires patients to deliberately select an email or text message receipt before one is sent.

