Spotify bails out on music distribution program

Spotify (SPOT -0.9% ) is closing a program that allowed independent artists to upload music directly to the platform, not quite 10 months after launching it.

The Upload Beta Program will stop accepting new uploads through Spotify for Artists at the end of the month. Artists would then need to move already released content to another provider.

Spotify will offer those artists discount codes from preferred distributors, it says.

"The most impactful way we can improve the experience of delivering music to Spotify for as many artists and labels as possible is to lean into the great work our distribution partners are already doing to serve the artist community," the company says.

And it adds the best way to serve artists and labels it to focus on tools in areas where Spotify can uniquely benefit them, like Spotify for Artists and its playlist submission tool.