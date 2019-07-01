Google breaks ground on Nevada data center

Google (GOOG +1.5% )(GOOGL +1.3% ) announces a new data center and Cloud region in Nevada.

Today, the company broke ground on a new facility in Henderson, which is in the Las Vegas metro area. The center involves a $600M investment and will come online next year.

The center will power the new region for the Western U.S. that joins existing regions in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, and Oregon.

Earlier this year, Google pledged $13B towards new or expanded offices and data centers in the United States.