Oil rebuilds gains as Iran satisfied with new OPEC charter

After paring gains earlier today, oil rose a bit into settlement amid reports that Iran stopped a holdout and OPEC delegates came to a compromise on its new charter.

That new charter sets up long-term cooperation with non-OPEC nations. Delegates reportedly agreed on language that would protect Iran's interests in the new regime.

The group also formally ratified Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo's second term in office.

Earlier, delegates agreed to extend production cuts nine months, taking them into March 2020.

WTI crude is up 1.2% to $59.19/barrel, while Brent Crude is up 0.6% to $65.15.

