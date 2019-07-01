Los Angeles, Minnesota join 'Call of Duty' esports franchises

Activision Blizzard (ATVI +0.7% ) has announced two new franchises for its upcoming Call of Duty professionally-franchised esports league.

Los Angeles and Minnesota join five other teams (Atlanta, Dallas, New York, Paris and Toronto) in the league.

The Los Angeles franchise will be operated by Immortals Gaming Club, which also houses the Overwatch League team the Los Angeles Valiant.

The Minnesota operation will be owned by WISE Ventures, a group funded by Gary Vaynerchuk and the Wilf family, owners of the Minnesota Vikings.