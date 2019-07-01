Intel remains weak after trade deal - analysts

Citi analyst Christopher Danely warns not to follow Intel (INTC +0.2% ) as the tech sector gains on the US-China truce.

Danely says he sees a downside to consensus estimates for Intel even with the new policies due to continuing competitive pressure from AMD (AMD +2.7% ). He maintains a Neutral rating on INTC.

The analyst also cautions that Micron (MU +4.2% ) still faces the DRAM crash that Danely expects to continue through the rest of 2019.

More action: Bernstein's Stacy Rasgon says Intel seems to have little going for it at the moment. The firm cuts INTC's target from $42 to $39 and maintains an Underperform rating.

Rasgon expects estimate cuts in Intel's near future.

Intel has a Hold average Sell Side rating.