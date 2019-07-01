Intel remains weak after trade deal - analysts

Citi analyst Christopher Danely warns not to follow Intel (INTC +0.2%) as the tech sector gains on the US-China truce.
Danely says he sees a downside to consensus estimates for Intel even with the new policies due to continuing competitive pressure from AMD (AMD +2.7%). He maintains a Neutral rating on INTC.
The analyst also cautions that Micron (MU +4.2%) still faces the DRAM crash that Danely expects to continue through the rest of 2019.
More action: Bernstein's Stacy Rasgon says Intel seems to have little going for it at the moment. The firm cuts INTC's target from $42 to $39 and maintains an Underperform rating.
Rasgon expects estimate cuts in Intel's near future.
Intel has a Hold average Sell Side rating.
