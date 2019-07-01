Frontier adopts rights plan to protect loss carryforwards

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) has adopted a shareholder rights plan in order to protect its net operating loss carryforwards.

The company had NOLs of about $2.4B available as of Dec. 31, it says, and it would be limited in the use of those in the case of an ownership change as defined by IRS code.

That would take place (under Section 382) if a 5% shareholder increased its stake by more than 50 percentage points over a rolling three-year period.

The new rights plan is based on those at companies with similar NOL situations and looks to deter groups from acquiring stakes bigger than 4.9%.