IntriCon closing UK unit

A new filing shows officers of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) have approved closing down its UK subsidiary, IntriCon UK Ltd.

The unit ceased business activity as of June 28. It's finalizing the sale of assets tied to its accessory business, and has entered a distribution agreement for its branded hearing aids with Puretone.

The move will reduce costs by about $1M/year and allow the company to focus on two initiatives: "to prudently expand its direct sales initiatives with Hearing Help Express and to seek partnerships with best-in-class entrants in the emerging OTC hearing aid market."

It estimates one-time employee termination costs to come to $100,000-$200,000; most expected charges will be recorded in Q2 (ended June 30, 2019).