U.S. proposes more tariffs on EU goods

Just days after reaching a temporary truce in the U.S.-China trade war, Washington has turned its attention back to the EU.

The U.S. Trade Representative has released a $4B list of additional goods that may be targeted with retaliatory tariffs as part of a long-running battle at the WTO over subsidies given to Airbus and Boeing.

The list, which includes Italian cheese, Scotch whiskey, chemicals and metals, adds to products valued at $21B that the USTR had identified in April as facing possible tariffs.