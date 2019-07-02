Nike pulls 'Betsy Ross' sneaker after Kaepernick intervenes

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is pulling its new "Air Max 1 USA" sneaker featuring the so-called Betsy Ross flag, which was slated to go on sale this week in celebration of the July Fourth.

Endorser Colin Kaepernick reportedly told the company it shouldn’t sell a shoe with a symbol that he and others consider offensive because of its connection to an era of slavery.

Last year, Nike tapped Kaepernick for the 30th anniversary of its "Just Do It" campaign, giving a significant boost to its stock price.