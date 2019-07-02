Trading continues after Swiss stock ban

Swiss stocks like Nestle, Roche, Credit Suisse and Novartis traded without major glitches on Monday as flows shifted to the domestic bourse from EU exchanges following stalled negotiations over a Brussels-Bern economic agreement.

A ban from trading on platforms within the bloc means institutional investors must move their business to Switzerland, trade over-the-counter or use some investment banks' own internal trading platforms, called "systematic internalisers."

Smaller asset managers without access to exchanges must now use brokers to do so, adding to costs and making trades more complicated.

