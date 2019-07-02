China outlines plan to scrap ownership limits

China its set to end ownership limits for foreign investors in its financial sector in 2020, a year earlier than scheduled.

China also will further open its manufacturing sector, including the auto industry, while reducing its negative investment list that restricts foreign investment in some areas, Premier Li Keqiang told the World Economic Forum in Dalian.

The moves come after the U.S. and China agreed over the weekend to restart trade talks in another attempt to strike a deal and end a bruising tariff war.

