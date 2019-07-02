AB InBev preps largest IPO of 2019

Days after AB Inbev (NYSE:BUD) made its biggest wine acquisition ever - Babe Wine - the alcohol giant is seeking to raise up to $9.8B from a Hong Kong listing of its Asia-Pacific business.
It would be the world's largest initial public offering this year and give Budweiser Asia a market capitalization of up to $63.7B.
The deal is expected to price in New York on July 11 and the stock will debut in Hong Kong on July 19, according to term sheets seen by Reuters.
