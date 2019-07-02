Australia's central bank cuts rates to 1%

Australia's central bank has lowered its key rate for the second straight month as it strives to revive a sluggish economy, reduce unemployment and rekindle dormant inflation.

The quarter-point cut took cash rates to an all-time low of just 1% and left limited room for more reductions, raising the possibility of unconventional policy easing.

It also piles pressure on the newly re-elected Liberal National government to respond with fiscal stimulus of its own, a move that will be applauded by the RBA.

