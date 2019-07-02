Impasse at EU 'top jobs' meeting

EU leaders are back in Brussels for another crack at choosing a new commission president after failing to reach a decision during almost 20 hours of talks on Sunday and Monday.

It still remains unclear how the impasse can be broken, but once that's figured out, the route will be open for choosing the next ECB President, whose current term expires on Oct. 31.

Almost all of the final contenders are likely to follow the largely dovish strategies of Mario Draghi, except for perhaps Jens Weidmann, current governor of the Bundesbank.