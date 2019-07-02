Futures pull back after record session

U.S. stock index futures edged lower overnight as investors cheered progress in trade talks between Beijing and Washington but kept optimism in check amid a fresh U.S.-Europe tariff dispute.

Contracts tied to the DJIA pointed to an opening decline of 50 points , while those linked to the S&P 500 - which hit an all-time intraday high on Monday - as well as the Nasdaq are down 0.2% .

Also weighing on sentiment: President Trump announced that any trade deal with Beijing would be "somewhat tilted" in favor of Washington and said Iran was "playing with fire" after the Islamic Republic breached its nuclear deal limit.