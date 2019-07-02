Semiconductor confidence after U.S.-Sino trade detente

Chipmaker stocks rose broadly on Monday after a U.S.-Sino trade detente sparked hoped that American companies will resume selling to Huawei.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) +6% , Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) +4.4% , Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) +4.3% , Micron +3.9% , Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) +1.9% , Broadcom up 4% and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) +2.7% and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) +1.2% .

Trump said on Saturday the ban was unfair to U.S. suppliers, who were upset that they could not sell parts and components to the Chinese tech giant without government approval, but didn't mention which U.S. firms could resume supplying Huawei.