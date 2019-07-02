CyberOptics revises revenue outlook

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) announces its 2Q19 and FY19 will be materially affected by the cyclical, industry-wide slowdown in demand for SMT and semiconductor capital equipment and continued uncertainty in the global trade environment.

The company now expects sales in the range of $15M-$15.2M for 2Q19, low end of its previously-issued guidance of $15.0-$16.5M. 2Q19 will include sales of $1.1M for MX600 memory module inspection systems.

3Q19 sales is expected to be in the range of $12M-$13.5M.

The company expects sluggish market conditions to persist in 4Q19 before strengthening in early 2020.

Source: Press Release