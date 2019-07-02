Gilead intends to submit filgotinib NDA for rheumatoid arthritis

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) provided an update about the investigational oral, selective JAK1 inhibitor, filgotinib at a recent pre-NDA meeting with the FDA.

The company discussed Phase 3 FINCH studies, as well as Phase 2 MANTA safety study assessing semen parameters with filgotinib treatment in men with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease.

As a result of this discussion, a path forward has been established to submit the NDA for filgotinib as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis in 2019.