Analyst coverage launches on Revolve Group

Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) are on watch as analyst coverage comes pouring in after the expiration of the post-IPO quiet period.

Bullish ratings are in from Guggenheim (Buy, $50 price target), Morgan Stanley (Overweight, $39 PT), William Blair (Outperform), Cowen (Outperform) and Jefferies (Buy, $60 PT).

Barclays (Equalweight, $32 PT) is the only cautious firm with a rating out right now and there are no Sell-equivalent ratings on the books yet.