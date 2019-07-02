Northern Oil and Gas's Flywheel Bakken assets outperform expectations

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEMKT:NOG) closes its acquisition of properties in the Williston Basin from Flywheel Bakken and says those assets are outperforming its initial estimates.

“These assets will help drive our debt adjusted cash flow per share higher and our general and administrative expenses per barrel lower," said CEO Brandon Elliott. "We have also helped to protect the additional cash flows from operations with the hedges we put in place at the time of the announcement.”

Production from the acquired assets is now expected to average ~6,650 boed in Q3 2019 and ~7,000 boed in Q4, up from Northern's prior estimate of 6,600 boed.

The acquired assets now consist of 87.8 net producing wells, an increase of 0.9 net wells, and 4.1 net new wells in process, an increase of 1.4 net wells.

Now estimates the acquired assets include an additional 45.6 net undrilled locations of future drilling inventory.

Previously: Northern Oil and Gas buys Williston assets in cash and stock deal (April 22)