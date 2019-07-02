Teva up 1% premarket on positive fremanezumab data

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) perks up 1% premarket on light volume on the heels of additional data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, FOCUS, evaluating Ajovy (fremanezumab) for the prevention of migraine in adults who failed to respond adequately to two to four classes of preventative treatments. The results were presented at European Academy of Neurology Annual Congress in Oslo.

Treatment with fremanezumab, a calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) antagonist, reduced the average monthly migraine days and sustained 50+% response rates over three months compared to placebo and reduced the use of acute headache medications.

Improvements in migraine symptoms (nausea, vomiting, photophobia, phonophobia), quality of life measures, depression and productivity were also noted.

Complete results will be submitted for publication later this year.

The FDA approved Ajovy in September 2018. The European Commission approved it in April of this year.