WDC cut on 'too far' rally

Benchmark cuts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from Hold to Sell with a $40 price target.

The firm cites a share rally that has gone "too far, too fast" despite the US-China trade truce, optimistic results from Micron, and a power outage analysts say could help WDC's pricing.

Analyst Mark Miller says those factors are already baked into the valuation and the potential higher prices don't offset the decline in NAND prices.

WDC shares are down 2.6% pre-market to $48.37.

Western Digital has a Neutral Quant rating.