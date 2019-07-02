Dicerna to start clinical development of DCR-A1AT for liver disease

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) has submitted a Clinical Trial Authorization application to the Swedish Medical Products Agency to conduct a first-in-human Phase 1/2 study of DCR-A1AT, an investigational therapy from GalXC technology platform, for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin (A1AT) deficiency-associated liver disease.

The study will consist of two phases:

Group A: a single ascending-dose phase in healthy volunteers ((HVs)), enrolling up to 36 participants.

Group B: a multiple ascending-dose phase in patients with A1AT deficiency-associated liver disease, consisting of up to 24 participants.

Dicerna aims to initiate screening of HVs for Group A in Q3, and to begin enrolling Group B participants in Q1 2020.