Trade Desk -2% as RBC hits sidelines

RBC downgrades The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from Outperform to Sector Perform as shares hit the $220 price target.

Analyst Mark Mahaney says his thesis remains "very much intact," noting that the dramatic outperformance of TTD shares is justified by strong customer retention, solid Next Wave platform adoption, and hyper-growth segment exposure.

Mahaney says the risk/reward balance has become less attractive but concedes the downgrade could be wrong if CTV achieves better than expected revenue growth or China revenue growth becomes material earlier than expected.

TTD shares are down 2% pre-market to $229.20.

Trade Desk has a Neutral Quant rating.