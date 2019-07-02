Exxon Mobil updates on Q2 performance

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) warns weaker margins in the chemical business will reduce Q2 profit by $100M to $300M from Q1. Maintenance works at company plants factored in during the quarter.

The company estimated a potential gain of $200M over Q1 from a lack of impairment charges.

Refining margins are expected to be improved by as much as $400M and a small gain is seen being derived from a change in North American crude logistics differentials.

Exxon is due to release Q2 results on July 26.