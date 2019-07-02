China demand could cut Apple estimates - Citi

Citi's Jim Suva says Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) consensus estimates could fall as analysts examine the potential impact of weaker China demand.

Suva again says that Apple's China sales "could be cut in half" due to a "less favorable brand image."

Suva maintains a Buy rating and $205 PT, but warns of potential volatility ahead.

Apple shares are down 0.3% pre-market to $200.90.

AAPL has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.

Related: Yesterday, Wedbush estimated the US-China trade truce could add $20 to $25 to Apple's share price.