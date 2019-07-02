Flower One announces debt financing of up to $30M

Flower One Holdings (OTCQX:FLOOF) has entered into a debt financing agreement with RB Loan Portfolio II, LLC for up to $30M

The Agreement is for a two-year term at a rate of LIBOR plus 8% with interest only payments for the term of the agreement.

The Company has done an initial advance of $20M and issued 1,139,757 warrants with a strike price of C$3.46 and 1,139,757 warrants with a strike price of C$4.03.

The Company will use the proceeds from the advance to further invest in its 400,000 square foot greenhouse and for general working capital and operational purposes.