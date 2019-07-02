RBC cuts Roku on valuation; ROKU -3%

RBC steps from Outperform to the Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) sidelines with a $90 price target.

The firm cites valuation after shares rose more than 200% since a December low, though some of that rally was pared in June.

Analyst Mark Mahaney calls the risk/reward less balanced at the current valuation, but notes the share advance was justified by sustainable robust growth and profitability levels.

Mahaney recommends buying Roku on any major pullback.

Roku shares are down 2.9% pre-market to $88.68.

Roku has a Neutral Quant rating.