U.S. Bancorp acquisition of Regions would be `compelling' - Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Long figures that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) buying Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) would boost USB's profitability and create a "formidable" competitor in the Southeast, he writes in a note.

A deal could be done with "relatively" little dilution to USB's tangible book value due to its strong stock.

Such an acquisition would likely add 5% to Raymond James' 2021 EPS forecast for USB.

Reiterates strong buy on Regions, market perform on U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp Quant rating Neutral; Sell-side average rating Hold (3 Buy, 4 Outperform, 16 Hold, 2 Underperform, 1 Sell).

Regions Quant rating Bullish; Sell-side average rating Outperform (7 Buy, 4 Outperform, 16 Hold, 1 Underperform, 1 Sell).