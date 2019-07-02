SAIC to repurchase $100M common stock from funds managed by affiliates of KKR & Co., Inc

Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) to repurchase $100M of common stock from funds managed by affiliates of KKR & Co., Inc. (NYSE:KKR) at $85.58 per share.

The repurchase is expected to be EPS accretive to shareholders, reduces the amount of stock held by funds affiliated with KKR to below 5%, and accelerates share repurchase activity in FY2020.

The company intends to finance the share repurchase through the use of available cash and incremental borrowings under its existing revolving credit facility.

The share repurchase is expected to close today.