American Energy Partners inks LOI for acquisition

American Energy Partners (OTCPK:AEPT) says it signed a letter of intent for the acquisition of a leading valuation and geotechnical services company.

The acquisition is expected to add to AEPT's offerings and contribute directly to top-line revenue immediately upon completion of said transaction.

The company says the LOI and the resulting acquisition represents a major milestone for American Energy and comes at a critical point in time as American Energy has recently returned to Pink Current status and prepares to deploy it's buy and build strategy.

Source: Press Release