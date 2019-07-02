Shipping prices in an uptrend

The Baltic Dry Index rose for the 13th day in a row with a 4.7% gain to 1,446 points.

The Capesize index was up 6.3% and the Panamax index increased 4.0% , while the Handysize index fell 0.5% .

The 52-week range for the BDI is 595.00 to 1,774.00. The index hasn't been over 2K since 2014.

