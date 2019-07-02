Stifel raises Lyft's PT, enters Uber sidelines

Stifel analyst Scott Devitt maintains a Buy rating on Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and raises the target from $70 to $76.

Devitt says rider incentives are being decreased across the ride-hail industry but cites the Waymo partnership and healthcare transportation wins will keep Lyft at the forefront of innovation.

The analyst raises his rider growth expectations for the rest of 2019 and 2020 to +5.3M /+3.9M active rider net adds, up from +5.0M /+3.6M.

Related: Devitt starts Uber (NYSE:UBER) at Neutral and a $50 price target, citing a loss of market share to Lyft, slower revenue growth, and a long road towards profitability.

Lyft shares are up 1.1% pre-market to $62.70. Uber shares are up 0.5% pre-market to $44.50.

Lyft has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.