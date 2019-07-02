Saudi Aramco restarts prepping for IPO - Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia is restarting the process for a potential initial public offering of Aramco (ARMCO), the world's most profitable company, months after putting the planned listing on hold, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Aramco recently had talks with a small group of investment banks to discuss potential roles in the IPO, they said.

The process may accelerate later this year or early next year.

Challenges include achieving the $2T valuation the kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been seeking for the company and growing concern among institutional investors about investing in fossil-fuel companies.