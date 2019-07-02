Dollarama buys controlling interest in Dollarcity

Dollarama (OTC:DLMAF) lands a 50.1% controlling interest in Latin American value retailer Dollarcity.

The estimated purchase price for the stake is $85M to $95M, including an upfront payment of $40M at closing.

The Dollarcity Board of Directors will be composed of five directors, three Dollarama reps and two reps of the Dollarcity founding group

"With this transaction, which is expected to be immediately accretive to our earnings, Dollarama is establishing a compelling second growth platform, in complement to our Canadian growth strategy," says Dollarama CEO Neil Rossy.

"After six years of due diligence review and on-the-ground experience in Latin America, we believe that now is the right time to exercise our option to acquire this interest, and that Dollarcity is the right vehicle to capture the growth potential we see in our chosen markets. We have full confidence in our local partners, who will continue to lead the Dollarcity business with our support," he adds.

Dollarcity's growth plan to 2029 is to reach a target of up to 600 stores within its three existing countries of operation, with the majority of store growth to be focused in Colombia.