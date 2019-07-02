Evercore softens view on Stryker in premarket analyst action

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) initiated with Buy rating and $33 (15% upside) price target at Needham.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) initiated with Market Perform rating and $105 (7% upside) price target at SVB Leerink.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) upgraded to Buy with a $270 (29% upside) price target at Janney Montgomery.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI. Shares up 5% premarket.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) removed from Franchise Pick List at Jefferies.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) downgraded to In Line with a $210 (2% upside) price target at Evercore ISI.