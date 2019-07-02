Credit Suisse wealth management boss quits

The latest departure under Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) CEO Tidjane Thiam, Iqbal Khan spent six years at the bank, first as CFO of Private Banking & Wealth Management then as CEO of International Wealth Management in 2015.

"I decided to pursue the next career move outside of Credit Suisse Group," Khan said in a statement.

Reuters reports that the unexpected move sparks speculation that Khan may be hired by Julius Baer (OTC:JBPCF) or UBS (NYSE:UBS).

Philipp Wehle, currently CFO of International Wealth Management, succeeds Khan effective July 1.

Wehle was also named to Credit Suisse's executive board.