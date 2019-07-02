Incyte teams up with Zai Lab in Greater China

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have entered into a collaboration and license agreement for the development and commercialization of INCMGA0012, an investigational anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, in Greater China.

Under the terms of the agreement, Zai Lab will pay Incyte $17.5M up front and an additional $60M in milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties from the low to mid-twenties, with Incyte responsible for all royalties and pass-through payments to its licensing partner, MacroGenics.

Zai Lab will receive the rights to develop and exclusively commercialize INCMGA0012 in hematology and oncology in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Incyte will retain an option to assist in the promotion of INCMGA0012 in Zai Lab’s licensed territories.

In 2017, Incyte entered into an exclusive global collaboration and license agreement with MacroGenics, for global rights to INCMGA0012.