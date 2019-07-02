Cedar Fair closes on Texas water park deals

Cedar Fair Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) announces that it has completed the $261M acquisition of the Schlitterbahn Waterpark and Resort New Braunfels and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston.

The theme park operator says the acquisition advances its strategy to increase its presence in growing and attractive markets, further diversifying its portfolio of parks and leveraging its management expertise.

In 2018, the acquired properties entertained 1.2M guests and generated annual revenues of approximately $68M.

Cedar Fair expects the two Texas locations to achieve adjusted EBITDA margins in line with comparable Cedar Fair park-level results as management implements a number of growth and operational initiatives over the next two years, reflecting an accretive EBITDA multiple post synergies.

With completion of the transaction, Cedar Fair’s portfolio now consists of 11 amusement parks, four outdoor water parks, an indoor water park and resort accommodations totaling more than 2K rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites.

Source: Press Release