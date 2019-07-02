Melinta down 6% premarket on inability to draw additional funds from loan

Citing a "lack of clarity" regarding its ability to meet certain requirements under its loan with Vatera Investment Partners LLC, Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) discloses that it will unable to draw additional funds under the $135M loan.

It drew $75M in February. The remaining $60M was available in two draws, up to $25M after March 31 and on or prior to June 30 and up to $35M after June 30 and on or prior to July 10, subject to conditions.

The parties amended the loan agreement on June 28, reducing the available funds to $27M from $60M and extending the period to draw the money.