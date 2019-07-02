MarineMax acquisres Fraser Yachts Group

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of the Fraser Yachts Group from the Italian-based Azimut/Benetti Group for an undisclosed amount.

Fraser is consistently ranked as the leading superyacht brokerage and largest luxury yacht services company in the world.

The transaction is expected to be accretive in its first full year.

The acquisition expands company's international capabilities and footprint, unlocking other potential future opportunities.

The company also signed a multiyear dealership agreement with Azimut/Benetti Group to become its exclusive dealer for the Benetti Class of yachts in North America.

The acquisition is subject to the customary completion of certain legal requirements in Europe and is currently expected to be completed in stages over the next few weeks.