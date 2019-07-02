Economic outlook prompts Cummins downgrade at Loop

Despite positive headlines on trade this past weekend, Loop Capital analyst Jeffrey Kaufman continues to see a broader-based deterioration in the level of activity across the U.S. and global economy.

This is leading to higher inventories, resulting in a broadening out in levels of weaker demand for both rail and truck traffic, and creating a more problematic outlook.

As a result, Kaufman downgrades Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to Sell from Hold and lowered his PT on shares to $145 (from $168).