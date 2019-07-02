Maxar +3.3% amid report that Thales, Leonard consider joint MDA bid

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is up 3.3% premarket after Reuters reports that Italy's Leonardo and France's Thales are considering a joint bid for Maxar's MDA space business.

Selling MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates could draw $1B to put to work on Maxar's $3.2B debt pile.

“For us, they have a very good technology in the antennas for satellites, so it is an option we are considering,” says Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo.

Thales and Leonardo already operate a joint venture, Thales Alenia Space, that is a Maxar customer.