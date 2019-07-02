Synopsys gets new Street-high target

RBC maintains a Top Pick rating on Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) and raises the target from $145 to $158.

Analyst Mitch Steves boosts SNPS estimates because "it is unlikely that EDA tools will be classified as ‘National Security’ risk products," which would get Synopsys around the eased Huawei supplier ban.

The analyst raises his Q3 estimates to $840.5M in revenue with $1.10 EPS, and FY19 estimates to $3.33B and $4.37.

Steves says the firm "would not be surprised to see upside to our adjusted estimates if the macro-economic environment improves in the back half" with the potential for a $4.50 upside case.